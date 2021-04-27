JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.14 Million Holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) by 91.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.47% of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,778,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 208.2% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 646.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 62,990 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $42.18 on Tuesday. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.64.

