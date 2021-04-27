JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 422.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 74,274 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.33% of American Superconductor worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in American Superconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in American Superconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

AMSC stock opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $489.58 million, a PE ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.05. American Superconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $31.78.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 27.88% and a negative net margin of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMSC. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

