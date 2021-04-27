JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.16 Million Stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,962 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.62% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,744,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,866,000 after purchasing an additional 274,900 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,405,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after acquiring an additional 620,239 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $5,845,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 916,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 533,282 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 626,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 195,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.76.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 60.48%. The firm had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.06 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

