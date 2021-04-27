JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.21 Million Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,808 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 14,636 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Matson worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MATX. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Matson in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $67.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $79.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.16. Matson had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Matson’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

Separately, Stephens lifted their price target on Matson from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Matson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

In related news, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $99,281.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,813.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,630,596.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,550 shares of company stock valued at $660,239. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

