JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 696.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,089 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.06% of Rackspace Technology worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Shares of RXT opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.45.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $716.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.66 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.95.

In related news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 106,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $2,363,934.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,479.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $413,179.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,725 shares of company stock worth $5,253,148.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.