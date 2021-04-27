JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,498 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. CLSA raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.20. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 37.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.82 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

