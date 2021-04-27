JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 205.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 163,281 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.27% of Quotient Technology worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 8,755,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,477,000 after buying an additional 236,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,968,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,219,000 after purchasing an additional 269,380 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,777,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,580,000 after purchasing an additional 26,575 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in Quotient Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $23,409,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quotient Technology by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,367,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,883,000 after buying an additional 473,735 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.56.

Shares of QUOT stock opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $17.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.13.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $142.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.91 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Scott David Raskin sold 5,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $78,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 745,552 shares in the company, valued at $11,764,810.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $122,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,517,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,086,177.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $361,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

