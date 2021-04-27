JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) by 68.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071,121 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.60% of Summit Therapeutics worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Summit Therapeutics by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,434,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.43. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $12.30.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 933.62% and a negative return on equity of 100.94%. The company had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

