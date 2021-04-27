JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.34 Million Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.05% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 689.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 216,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,768,000 after acquiring an additional 49,237 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 75,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $49.70 on Tuesday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.78 and a 52 week high of $50.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.73.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

