JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,641 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Under Armour by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 30,398 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $2,594,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2,112.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 184,921 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Under Armour by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 145,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $758,000. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $24.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.80.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UAA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen upgraded Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.27.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

