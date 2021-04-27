JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 95.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,811 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,732 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.30% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABTX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 2,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $65,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,684,965.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $430,304. Corporate insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

ABTX stock opened at $40.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.98 million, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.30. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $56.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.13 million. Research analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.