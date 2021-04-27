JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.19% of Encore Wire worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 746.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

WIRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sidoti downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of WIRE opened at $72.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.92. Encore Wire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $73.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.57 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.89%.

In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.