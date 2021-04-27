JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS) by 241.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.20% of Jaws Acquisition worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Jaws Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $48,546,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $9,320,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,731,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,637,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Jaws Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,803,000. 45.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jaws Acquisition stock opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.97. Jaws Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $17.43.

Jaws Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

