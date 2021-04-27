JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,410 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.26% of MGP Ingredients worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 17.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 23,046 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 258.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $1,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $61.59 on Tuesday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $71.95. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 4.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.31.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $100.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

In other news, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $180,031.39. Also, Director Terrence P. Dunn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $263,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at $385,310.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,373 shares of company stock valued at $895,992 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

