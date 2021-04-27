JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 54.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.60 price target for the company.

Get Zhihu alerts:

NYSE ZH opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. Zhihu has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.