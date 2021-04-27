JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $2.10 Million in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAACU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAACU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $219,000.

Get Montes Archimedes Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS MAACU opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Montes Archimedes Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montes Archimedes Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.