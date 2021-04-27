JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target to $134.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price target dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RGLD. TD Securities raised their price target on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.36.

NASDAQ:RGLD traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.91. 6,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,420. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $99.32 and a 1 year high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.81 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $98,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,029,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $428,567,000 after acquiring an additional 123,868 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,230,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,831,000 after purchasing an additional 135,004 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,752,000 after purchasing an additional 21,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 707,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,275,000 after purchasing an additional 25,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $65,488,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

