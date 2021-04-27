JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,462 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,319,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 20,393 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Planning bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $454,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $60.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.13. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $45.83 and a 52-week high of $60.73.

