JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$70.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.05% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$71.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$71.21.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down C$0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$52.22. The stock had a trading volume of 346,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,787. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$50.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$53.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.50 billion and a PE ratio of 37.16. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$44.09 and a twelve month high of C$76.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.43. The company had revenue of C$373.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$394.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Director Douglas Martin Holtby sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.12, for a total transaction of C$161,359.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,119,880.47. Also, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 114,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.34, for a total transaction of C$5,664,404.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 343,950 shares in the company, valued at C$16,971,008.93. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,586,592.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

