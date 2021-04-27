JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New Investment in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVACU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVACU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SVACU. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $24,643,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $7,565,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,050,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,264,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $738,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVACU opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

