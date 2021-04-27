JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Rating Lowered by Atlantic Securities

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target suggests a potential downside of 0.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.65.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $150.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $82.40 and a 1-year high of $161.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,141 shares of company stock worth $12,082,545. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

