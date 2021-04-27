JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 49,011 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 272.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,011 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.16% of TriMas worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TriMas by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,574,000 after purchasing an additional 90,707 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of TriMas by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,095,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,354,000 after buying an additional 25,362 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,981,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,766,000 after acquiring an additional 110,197 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,528,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,406,000 after acquiring an additional 157,670 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in TriMas by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 257,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRS opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. TriMas Co. has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $36.62.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $188.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.97 million. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $34,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 25,023 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $810,995.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,491,517.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,693 shares of company stock valued at $3,106,620. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

