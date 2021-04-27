JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 178.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,170 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.32% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on HONE. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. HarborOne Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14. The firm has a market cap of $824.32 million, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $69.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

HarborOne Bancorp Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE).

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.