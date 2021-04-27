JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Price Target to C$52.00

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 26.74% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.00.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver stock traded down C$0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$41.03. The stock had a trading volume of 218,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,189. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of C$28.60 and a 12 month high of C$53.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Emerson sold 2,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.96, for a total value of C$95,242.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$978,499.92.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.