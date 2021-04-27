JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF)

Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EMNSF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. HSBC lowered Elementis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:EMNSF remained flat at $$1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50. Elementis has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.99.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

