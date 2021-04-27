JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IMI from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. IMI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

OTCMKTS:IMIAY remained flat at $$36.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.08. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.35. IMI has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $37.99.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

