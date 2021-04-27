JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SEB Equities lowered shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUBCY traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,415. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59. Subsea 7 has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.15.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Subsea 7 will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

