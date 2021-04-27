JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,969 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 41,338 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.76% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,166 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 45,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,335.65. Also, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. acquired 13,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.02 per share, for a total transaction of $354,799.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 68,723 shares of company stock worth $1,847,252. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DCOM. Raymond James raised Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dime Community Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.41. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $33.98.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.00 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

