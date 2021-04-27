JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 630,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 139,009 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.43% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 218,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 46,922 shares during the period. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 40,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $145,129.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,641.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $51,990.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,150 shares of company stock valued at $379,489 over the last 90 days. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $476.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.74. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $5.24.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). Research analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.