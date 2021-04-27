JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AUCOY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polymetal International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of AUCOY stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.40. 1,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,424. Polymetal International has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.30.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

