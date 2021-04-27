JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 14,671 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,671 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.23% of First Bancorp worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in First Bancorp in the third quarter worth $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in First Bancorp by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Also, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $300,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,380.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,001 shares of company stock valued at $370,276 in the last three months. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Bancorp stock opened at $43.16 on Tuesday. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $48.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $76.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.14 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

