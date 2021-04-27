JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,650 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,168,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,068,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,061,000 after buying an additional 18,018 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVOG stock opened at $206.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.37 and its 200 day moving average is $181.94. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $118.25 and a 12 month high of $206.60.

