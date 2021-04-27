JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 4,265 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,265 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.12% of Health Catalyst worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on HCAT shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

HCAT stock opened at $55.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.56 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $53.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.21 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $179,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 84,046 shares in the company, valued at $4,309,878.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $531,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $1,537,445. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Health Catalyst Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.