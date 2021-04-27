JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 44,207 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44,207 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.51% of Puma Biotechnology worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 34,425 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 258.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after buying an additional 359,715 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 604,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 23,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $417.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $14.14.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 451.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

