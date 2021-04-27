JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 480,246 Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 480,246 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Black Stone Minerals worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSM. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $674,000. SoftVest Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $14,095,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $2,832,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 231,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 46,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 67,304 shares in the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Black Stone Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.07. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $77.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.01 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 16.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.34%.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

