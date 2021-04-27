JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Target Price to C$8.00

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price objective decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on B2Gold to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.75 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on B2Gold to C$8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.04.

TSE BTO traded down C$0.09 on Tuesday, reaching C$6.18. 1,289,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,758,235. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. B2Gold has a one year low of C$5.25 and a one year high of C$9.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.50 billion and a PE ratio of 8.45.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$625.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$609.41 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

