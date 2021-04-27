JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Acquired by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of BATS:JPST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.75. 1,824,529 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.78.

