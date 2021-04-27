JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,878 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 1.1% of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $26,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $50.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,824,529 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.78.

