Juggernaut (JGN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.73 Million

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $106.59 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Juggernaut coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.69 or 0.00004859 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00067119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00020527 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00065505 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $451.25 or 0.00813866 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00097564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,568.69 or 0.08240076 BTC.

About Juggernaut

Juggernaut (JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

