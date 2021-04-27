JulSwap Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. In the last week, JulSwap has traded up 12% against the dollar. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $51.40 million and approximately $5.49 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00061986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.81 or 0.00277924 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $576.06 or 0.01047715 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00027155 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.62 or 0.00708632 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,933.87 or 0.99912023 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 378,757,931 coins. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

