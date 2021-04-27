Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.330-0.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised Juniper Networks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded Juniper Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.06.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.28. 8,189,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,592,211. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $27.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.12%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $155,685.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,052 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,852.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,206,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,591. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.