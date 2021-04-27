Jupiter (JUP) Hits Market Cap of $7.07 Million

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0557 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $7.07 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00061647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.37 or 0.00277960 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $567.66 or 0.01035527 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00026678 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.95 or 0.00718647 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,982.19 or 1.00298797 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

