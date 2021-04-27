Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given a £124 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) received a £124 ($162.01) price objective from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 59.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a £125 ($163.31) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a £104.60 ($136.66) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays set a £120.80 ($157.83) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of £107.49 ($140.43).

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

JET opened at GBX 7,776 ($101.59) on Tuesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of GBX 6,326 ($82.65) and a 12-month high of £100.50 ($131.30). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.57 billion and a PE ratio of -84.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,209.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7,955.84.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.