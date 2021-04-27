JUST Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last Week (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 27th. In the last week, JUST has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. JUST has a total market capitalization of $297.43 million and approximately $179.24 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000236 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00062895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.60 or 0.00277774 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004601 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $586.40 or 0.01053627 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00027456 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $401.05 or 0.00720600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,649.79 or 0.99989432 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official website is just.network/# . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

