JustBet (WINR) Price Down 37.8% This Week

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 27th. One JustBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JustBet has traded down 37.8% against the dollar. JustBet has a market capitalization of $4.94 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00062780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.34 or 0.00277640 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $585.14 or 0.01052612 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00027423 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $400.12 or 0.00719774 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,479.73 or 0.99802295 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,157,819,459 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

