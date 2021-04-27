K21 Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.44 Million (K21)

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Over the last seven days, K21 has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. One K21 coin can now be purchased for $3.83 or 0.00006973 BTC on major exchanges. K21 has a total market cap of $16.98 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get K21 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00066713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00020328 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00063394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $430.91 or 0.00783828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00096273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,453.00 or 0.08100056 BTC.

K21 Profile

K21 (K21) is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,430,714 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

Buying and Selling K21

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire K21 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy K21 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for K21 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for K21 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.