Kaman (KAMN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Kaman has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.55-1.87 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.55-1.87 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $185.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.90 million. Kaman had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.14%. On average, analysts expect Kaman to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE KAMN opened at $51.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,710.90 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.65. Kaman has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $59.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

