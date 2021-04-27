Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $733.62 Million

Analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will post sales of $733.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $731.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $735.80 million. Kansas City Southern reported sales of $547.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full-year sales of $2.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.07.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $300.90 on Tuesday. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $122.35 and a 1-year high of $304.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.78 and its 200 day moving average is $211.67. The company has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 2,575.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 152,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,141,000 after acquiring an additional 146,411 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 113.5% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 10.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

