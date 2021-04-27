Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,475,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 419.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,749,000 after buying an additional 61,387 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $726,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.07.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $300.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.67. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $122.35 and a 12-month high of $304.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.30%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

