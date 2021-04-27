KardiaChain 1-Day Volume Tops $4.46 Million (KAI)

KardiaChain (CURRENCY:KAI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 27th. KardiaChain has a total market capitalization of $222.68 million and $4.46 million worth of KardiaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KardiaChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, KardiaChain has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00061856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.96 or 0.00276351 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.92 or 0.01047339 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00027001 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $386.79 or 0.00703401 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,190.78 or 1.00367786 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KardiaChain Coin Profile

KardiaChain’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. KardiaChain’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,049,800,000 coins. KardiaChain’s official Twitter account is @KardiaChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KardiaChain is www.kardiachain.io . The Reddit community for KardiaChain is https://reddit.com/r/KardiaChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “KardiaChain is a public blockchain focused on Interoperability, leading the race towards blockchain adoption in Vietnam by providing hybrid blockchain solution/infrastructure for major enterprises and government bodies. “

